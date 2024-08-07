Lupin hits 52-week high after Q1 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 801 cr in FY25

Lupin jumped 3.77% to Rs 1,978.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 76.01% to Rs 801.31 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 452.26 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.28% YoY to Rs 5,514.34 crore during the quarter. Revenue from operations increased 16.28% YoY to Rs 5,514.34 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 77.71% YoY to Rs 993.03 crore during the quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the quarter, EBITDA jumped to Rs 1,308.8 crore as compared with Rs 879.1 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year, registering the growth of 48.9%. EBITDA margin was at 23.7% in Q1 FY25 as against 18.5% in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from North America for Q1 FY2025 increased 28.3% to Rs 1,590.5 crore compared with Rs 1,900.6 crore in Q1 FY24, accounting for 37% of Lupins global sales.

In U.S. Q1 FY2025 sales were $227 Million as compared with Rs $181 million in Q1 FY24. The Company received 6 ANDA approvals from the U.S. FDA and launched 3 products in the quarter in the U.S.

India formulation sales for Q1 FY2025 sales were Rs 1,925.9 crore ,up 17.5% compared to Rs 1,638.4 crore in Q1 FY2024; accounting for 35% of Lupins global sales.

India Region Formulation sales grew by 17.4 % in the quarter, as compared to Q4 FY2024; up 10.5% as compared to Q1 FY2024.

Growth Markets (LATAM and APAC) registered sales of Rs 515.1 crore during the quarter, up 26.7% as comapred with Rs 406.6 crore in Q1 FY24.

EMEA sales for Q1 FY2025 were Rs 5,03.1 crore, registering the growth of 26.2% as comapred with Rs 398.7 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Global API sales for Q1 FY2025 were Rs 362.2 crore, up 40.3% compared to Rs 258.1 crore in Q1 FY24, accounting for 7% of Lupins global sales.

Investment in Reasearch & Development (R&D) stood at Rs 350 crore (6.3% of sales) for the quarter compared to Rs 367.9 crore (7.8% of sales) for Q1 FY2024.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin, said, We have had a strong quarter on the back of the momentum we built through FY24, with performance driven by new products, key geographies, and improvement in our operating margin and profitability. We are on track for strong, sustainable growth and margin improvement backed by growth in sales, commercial and operating efficiencies, and a strong compliance story.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The scrip hit 52-week high at Rs 2,025 in intraday today.

