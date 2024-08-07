Hero Fincorp standalone net profit declines 55.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.12% to Rs 2250.54 crore

Net profit of Hero Fincorp declined 55.39% to Rs 39.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 2250.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1770.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2250.541770.4040.2043.21106.00171.5988.82161.5139.5288.59

