Hero Fincorp standalone net profit declines 55.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.12% to Rs 2250.54 croreNet profit of Hero Fincorp declined 55.39% to Rs 39.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 2250.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1770.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2250.541770.40 27 OPM %40.2043.21 -PBDT106.00171.59 -38 PBT88.82161.51 -45 NP39.5288.59 -55
