Volumes jump at Exide Industries Ltd counter

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 April 2024.

Exide Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 538.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.19% to Rs.370.75. Volumes stood at 13.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd clocked volume of 38.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.31% to Rs.869.85. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd clocked volume of 34.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.73% to Rs.462.90. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 6.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.92% to Rs.1,858.40. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd registered volume of 243.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.61% to Rs.177.90. Volumes stood at 114.76 lakh shares in the last session.

