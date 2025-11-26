Volumes jump at Exide Industries Ltd counter

Exide Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 12.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72753 shares

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 November 2025.

Exide Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 12.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72753 shares. The stock increased 0.86% to Rs.364.75. Volumes stood at 40641 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 3.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24595 shares. The stock gained 1.60% to Rs.778.80. Volumes stood at 14713 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd saw volume of 20285 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1821 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.3,134.00. Volumes stood at 1918 shares in the last session. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 5.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55857 shares. The stock gained 6.80% to Rs.776.00. Volumes stood at 79121 shares in the last session. Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd clocked volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68938 shares. The stock gained 1.65% to Rs.540.50. Volumes stood at 18687 shares in the last session.