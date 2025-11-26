Airfloa Rail Tech rises on bagging Rs 87-lakh order from Modern Coach Factory

Airfloa Rail Technology rose 2.19% to Rs 366.80 after it has secured a order worth Rs 86.65 lakh from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Lalganj, Raebareli, for the supply of side-wall assemblies & door cut-out assemblies for trainset trailer car coaches.

The contract covers nine sets and will be executed under the Indian Railways Standard Conditions of Contract and the General Conditions of Contract for the Stores Department, with inspection to be carried out by an approved third-party agency.

The work is scheduled to commence on 26 November 2025 and conclude on 10 May 2026, the company said. It added that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in MCF, and the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction.