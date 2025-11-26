Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Gallard Steel forges a fiery debut on the bourses

BSE SME Gallard Steel forges a fiery debut on the bourses

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gallard Steel traded at Rs 234.25 on the BSE, a premium of 56.17% compared with the issue price of Rs 150.

The scrip was listed at Rs 223.10, a premium of 48.73% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 234.25 and a low of Rs 223. About 13.23 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Gallard Steel's IPO was subscribed 349.40 times. The issue opened for bidding 19 November 2025 and it closed on 21 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 142 to Rs 150 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 25,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure towards expansion of the existing manufacturing facility and construction of office building, repayment of a portion of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Gallard Steel on 18 November 2025, raised Rs 10.63 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.09 lakh shares at Rs 150 each to 4 anchor investors.

Gallard Steel manufactures ready-to-use components, assemblies and sub-assemblies for Indian Railways, defence, power generation and allied heavy-engineering industries. Its portfolio spans traction motor parts and bogie components for the railways, sub-assemblies for thermal and hydro turbines, and specialised parts for industrial machinery and defence applications. The company produces these components using unmachined and machined castings made from carbon steel, ductile iron, grey cast iron and medium- to low-alloy steels, serving a clientele dominated by large engineering, railway and defence enterprises. As of 28 September 2025, the company had 64 employees on its payroll and additional 53 employees on contract work.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 31.56 crore and net profit of Rs 4.29 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Excelsoft Tech rallies on debut; trades significantly above IPO price

Nifty above 26,050; metal shares in demand

Employment in unincorporated sector rises marginally in Jul-Sep quarter, NSO data shows

Jyoti rallies after bagging supply order worth Rs 40.77 cr from GETCO

Tata Investment Corp jumps on bargain hunting

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story