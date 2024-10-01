Volumes jump at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19149 shares Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19149 shares. The stock increased 1.40% to Rs.4,854.50. Volumes stood at 15650 shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd saw volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20173 shares. The stock dropped 3.55% to Rs.1,409.00. Volumes stood at 31711 shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd notched up volume of 7.64 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.38% to Rs.174.20. Volumes stood at 3.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Global Health Ltd notched up volume of 33744 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8867 shares. The stock slipped 3.64% to Rs.990.00. Volumes stood at 23898 shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd recorded volume of 28843 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7697 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.1,393.10. Volumes stood at 6708 shares in the last session.

