NCC edges higher after bagging orders worth Rs 2,327 crore in Sept'24

NCC added 2.10% to Rs 308.15 after the company announced that it has received orders valuing Rs 2,327 crore in the month of September 2024.

Out of these, orders worth Rs 1,417 crore relates to transportation division, Rs 520 crore relates to electrical division and Rs 390 crore relates to building division.

"These orders are received from state government agencies and private limited company and does not include any internal order, the company said in a statement.

NCC is a construction and infrastructure sector company. Over the years, it has evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider. The companys construction endeavours span across the nation and encompass buildings, transportation, water and environment, electrical transmission and distribution, irrigation, mining, and railways projects.