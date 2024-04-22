Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 130.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.77 lakh shares

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 April 2024.

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 130.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.38% to Rs.276.45. Volumes stood at 7.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 64.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.23% to Rs.354.95. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd clocked volume of 225.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.82 lakh shares. The stock lost 17.65% to Rs.311.00. Volumes stood at 7.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39294 shares. The stock gained 4.30% to Rs.1,562.00. Volumes stood at 32446 shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd registered volume of 26.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.18% to Rs.3,528.00. Volumes stood at 3.64 lakh shares in the last session.

