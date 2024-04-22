Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 130.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.77 lakh shares

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 130.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.38% to Rs.276.45. Volumes stood at 7.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 64.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.23% to Rs.354.95. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd clocked volume of 225.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.82 lakh shares. The stock lost 17.65% to Rs.311.00. Volumes stood at 7.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39294 shares. The stock gained 4.30% to Rs.1,562.00. Volumes stood at 32446 shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd registered volume of 26.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.18% to Rs.3,528.00. Volumes stood at 3.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Triveni Turbine re-appoints Dhruv M. Sawhney as MD

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Indices trade with strong gains, oil &amp; gas shares advance

Indices pare losses, oil &amp; gas shares declines

Energy shares rise

Pound Speculators Reduce Net Long Position

Board of Sanghi Industries approves raising up to Rs 2,200 cr via preference shares

Australia Market rebounds 1.1%

Board of Sanghi Industries approves sub-division and increase in authorised share capital

Board of Rama Steel Tubes approves raising up to Rs 500 cr via FPO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story