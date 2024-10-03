KRN Heat Exchanger makes stellar debut

Shares of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration were currently trading at Rs 472.30 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 114.68% as compared with the issue price of Rs 220. The scrip was listed at Rs 470, exhibiting a premium of 113.64% to the issue price. The scrip was listed at Rs 470, exhibiting a premium of 113.64% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 497 and a low of 450. On the BSE, over 15.11 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The initial public offer (IPO) of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration was subscribed 214.42 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2024 and it closed on 27 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 209 to 220 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of equity shares of 1,55,23,000 equity share of Rs 10 face value.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 242.46 crore will be used towards investment in equity of KRN HVAC Products (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) which is setting up a new manufacturing facility at Neemrana and the balance of net proceeds is used for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, raised Rs 100.10 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 45.50 lakh shares at Rs 220 each to 10 anchor investors.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (KHERL), promoted by Santosh Kumar Yadav, manufactures fin and tube type heat exchangers for the Heat Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Industry (HVAC&R). It acts as an OEM supplier for the HVAC industry in India, specializing in manufacturing heat exchangers used in commercial air-conditioning and packaging air conditioning products such as process cooling equipment, data cooling centers, railways/metros, and other commercial air conditioning units.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 39.07 crore and Sales of Rs 308.28 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

