Volumes jump at Jyothy Labs Ltd counter

Campus Activewear Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 March 2025.

Jyothy Labs Ltd registered volume of 8.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 39.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20515 shares. The stock rose 0.38% to Rs.330.00. Volumes stood at 27592 shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd registered volume of 50.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.58% to Rs.262.30. Volumes stood at 10.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 5.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63039 shares. The stock lost 0.12% to Rs.701.50. Volumes stood at 64279 shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd recorded volume of 99394 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14379 shares. The stock gained 5.52% to Rs.1,058.00. Volumes stood at 7160 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25862 shares. The stock rose 8.90% to Rs.338.15. Volumes stood at 12038 shares in the last session.

