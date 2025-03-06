RateGain launches AI-Powered Digest for its airline customers

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the launch of the AI-Powered Digest for its airline customers. This industry-first innovation provides airlines with a comprehensive daily view of their route performance, enabling them to make faster, data-driven decisions.

This innovation strengthens RateGain's position as a leading provider of AI-driven pricing insights for airlines. Delivered as a daily digest, the AI-powered report analyzes data, identifies trends, detects anomalies, and highlights critical areas requiring immediate attention. By transforming complex datasets into clear, actionable insights, it empowers airlines to move from reactive decision-making to proactive, strategy-driven growth.

This new feature will be launched in two phases under AirGain, RateGain's pricing intelligence platform for airlinesfirst with an exclusive rollout for select customers in March, followed by a full release in April. Additionally, a major product upgrade is set for March, introducing a new analytical suite for airline customers. This upgrade will enable revenue managers to access critical insights faster and make data-driven decisions with ease.

