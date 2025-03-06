HFCL successfully enables robust connectivity at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

HFCL announced that the company has successfully enabled robust connectivity at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, supporting one of the world's largest religious events, with over 660 million pilgrims attending in 45 days. The solution was conceptualized and offered in partnership with one of the leading operators who front-ended this mega requirement at the world's largest congregation of devotees.

Additionally, HFCL also offered top-of-the-line security infrastructure solutions in partnership with a leading infrastructure provider. These deployments showcase HFCL's expertise in leveraging indigenous technology to deliver high-performance network solutions at scale.

The sheer scale of the Kumbh Mela presented significant challenges for telecom operators and infrastructure providers, including network congestion in high-density zones, need for real-time video monitoring and reliable backhaul infrastructure to support millions of connected devices.

HFCL's fully homegrown solutions successfully addressed these challenges by deploying a comprehensive network and surveillance system ensuring reliable connectivity, efficient crowd management, and enhanced public security. Through the strategic deployment of Wi-Fi Access Points, High Capacity Backhaul Radios, L2 Switches for the surveillance backbone, and a Video Management System, HFCL created a secure and connected environment for this large-scale event.

The network infrastructure successfully handled unprecedented peak data traffic ever seen at a single spot per day, significantly offloading strain on cellular networks, and facilitating seamless digital access for over lakhs of unique users daily.

To enhance connectivity, HFCL strategically deployed around 360 Wi-Fi hotspots, designed, developed and manufactured entirely in India, reaffirming its commitment to Make in India. This infrastructure upgrade enabled pilgrims and event personnel to access real-time information and communicate effortlessly. Complementing this setup HFCL's High Capacity Backhaul Radios, provided critical backhaul support, efficiently transferring data from mobile networks (4G/5G) to the core infrastructure. This ensured high-speed internet access for users and connected devices, including Wi-Fi hotspots, CCTV cameras, and mobile phones, even during peak usage periods.

