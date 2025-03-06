Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Powertrain inks technology licensing agreement with Compal Electronics Inc.

Kalyani Powertrain inks technology licensing agreement with Compal Electronics Inc.

Image
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For manufacturing of X86 platform Servers in India

Kalyani Powertrain, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, entered into a Technology licensing agreement with COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC for manufacturing of X86 platform Servers in India. The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop server business using locally manufactured solution in India, echoing the Indian government's Make in India policy. Compal will provide KPTL with technological support related to servers, including overseeing local production, assembly, testing activities, and final sales.

Additionally, the electronics division of Kalyani Powertrain announced the launch of Made in India servers from their state of art manufacturing facility at Pune, Maharashtra in February 2025. "The factory is poised to stimulate local businesses, attract and contribute significantly to the region's manufacturing potential," said the company in a filing with the exchanges.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RateGain launches AI-Powered Digest for its airline customers

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Surge Amid Mixed Economic Reports and Sector Shifts

BJP secures two out of three MLC seats in Telangana, strengthens presence in state

RIL gains on bullish brokerage calls

IOL Chemicals jumps after receiving CEP for Quetiapine Fumarate

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story