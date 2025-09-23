Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

K E C International Ltd saw volume of 9.23 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32594 shares

Adani Power Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Delhivery Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 September 2025.

K E C International Ltd saw volume of 9.23 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32594 shares. The stock increased 7.51% to Rs.931.00. Volumes stood at 21103 shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd saw volume of 116.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.86 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.20% to Rs.164.70. Volumes stood at 125.01 lakh shares in the last session.

PVR Inox Ltd notched up volume of 44431 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11739 shares. The stock rose 0.51% to Rs.1,113.00. Volumes stood at 3718 shares in the last session. R R Kabel Ltd recorded volume of 16888 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4548 shares. The stock gained 3.55% to Rs.1,310.50. Volumes stood at 2652 shares in the last session. Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59374 shares. The stock lost 1.65% to Rs.460.20. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.