Brigade Enterprises inks deal to develop Rs 1,200 crore residential project in South Bengaluru

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Brigade Enterprises said that it has signed a joint development agreement to develop a residential project in Banashankari, 5th Stage, South Bengaluru.

The project will be spread over 7.5 acres and would deliver high quality residential spaces. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said: Banashankari represents a unique blend of heritage and connectivity, supported by social and physical infrastructure, making it ideal for quality residential development.

With Bengaluru evolving, we remain dedicated to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that not only elevate urban living but also contribute meaningfully to the citys growth and economic landscape.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 79.03% to Rs 149.88 crore on a 18.88% increase in revenue to Rs 1,281.14 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.56% to currently trade at Rs 929.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

