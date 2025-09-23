Brigade Enterprises inks deal to develop Rs 1,200 crore residential project in South Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises said that it has signed a joint development agreement to develop a residential project in Banashankari, 5th Stage, South Bengaluru.

The project will be spread over 7.5 acres and would deliver high quality residential spaces. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said: Banashankari represents a unique blend of heritage and connectivity, supported by social and physical infrastructure, making it ideal for quality residential development.

With Bengaluru evolving, we remain dedicated to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that not only elevate urban living but also contribute meaningfully to the citys growth and economic landscape.