Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amic Forging CFO Anshul Chamaria resigns

Amic Forging CFO Anshul Chamaria resigns

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amic Forging announced that Anshul Chamaria has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 31 October 2025.

Amic Forging is engaged in the business of manufacturing forged components.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 157.1% to Rs 35.56 crore on a 3.8% drop in net sales to Rs 121.32 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of Amic Forging rose 1.10% to Rs 1,540 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Rebounds as Fed Rate Cut Hopes Lift Nasdaq, Gold Stocks Surge

Nifty slides below 25,150 mark; FMCG shares drop

Refex Inds soars as board okays green mobility demerger

Euro Pratik Sales falters on debut

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 40-cr contract from AVS Housing and Construction LLP

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story