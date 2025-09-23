Amic Forging CFO Anshul Chamaria resigns

Amic Forging announced that Anshul Chamaria has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 31 October 2025.

Amic Forging is engaged in the business of manufacturing forged components.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 157.1% to Rs 35.56 crore on a 3.8% drop in net sales to Rs 121.32 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of Amic Forging rose 1.10% to Rs 1,540 on the BSE.

