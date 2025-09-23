Euro Pratik Sales jumps on debut

Shares of Euro Pratik Sales were currently trading at Rs 252 at 10:11 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.02% compared with the issue price of Rs 247.

The scrip was listed at Rs 273.45, reflecting a premium of 10.71% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 279.55 and a low of Rs 251.20. On the BSE, over 6.43 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) was subscribed 1.34 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2025 and it closed on 18 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 235 and 247 per share.

The IPO consists of an OFS of Rs 451.3 crore. The OFS, the promoter group, comprised up to 1,82,71,862 shares at the upper price band of Rs 247. EPSL had not received any proceeds from the offer. All the offer proceeds had been received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the shares they had sold as part of the offer. Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) is in the business of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates as a seller and marketer of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates. The company creates unique design templates for decorative wall panels and laminates, aligning with modern architectural trends, and was recognized as an innovator for products like Louvres, Chisel, and Auris. It also exports to six countries, including Singapore, the UAE, and Australia. In FY2025 domestic revenues contributed 97.4% of the total revenues, while export revenues contributed 2.6% of the total revenues.