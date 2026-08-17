Physicswallah Ltd witnessed volume of 808.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49.89 lakh shares

Ipca Laboratories Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 August 2026.

Physicswallah Ltd witnessed volume of 808.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.62% to Rs.123.70. Volumes stood at 54.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 61.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.40% to Rs.1,897.20. Volumes stood at 3.91 lakh shares in the last session.

PTC Industries Ltd recorded volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20769 shares. The stock gained 8.03% to Rs.20,580.00. Volumes stood at 15593 shares in the last session. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 42.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.45% to Rs.962.00. Volumes stood at 4.73 lakh shares in the last session. Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 18.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.19% to Rs.1,216.00. Volumes stood at 3.47 lakh shares in the last session.