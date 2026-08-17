Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd, Thomas Scott India Ltd, Solex Energy Ltd and Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 August 2026.

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd, Thomas Scott India Ltd, Solex Energy Ltd and Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 August 2026.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd crashed 13.46% to Rs 125 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 308 shares in the past one month.

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd lost 12.66% to Rs 1768.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 98506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23425 shares in the past one month. Thomas Scott India Ltd tumbled 11.71% to Rs 306. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5161 shares in the past one month. Solex Energy Ltd slipped 10.10% to Rs 793.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4325 shares in the past one month.