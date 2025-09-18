Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd counter

Sep 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 September 2025.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd saw volume of 29.04 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 73.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39757 shares. The stock increased 13.82% to Rs.509.55. Volumes stood at 84341 shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 7.71 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 32.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23474 shares. The stock dropped 5.45% to Rs.915.00. Volumes stood at 3652 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 6.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63989 shares. The stock gained 4.76% to Rs.409.00. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

HFCL Ltd registered volume of 117.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.16% to Rs.76.76. Volumes stood at 14.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd saw volume of 1.98 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31118 shares. The stock increased 5.82% to Rs.935.80. Volumes stood at 15426 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

