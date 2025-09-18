Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Dyeing appoints Rohit Santhosh as CEO of Bombay Realty

Bombay Dyeing appoints Rohit Santhosh as CEO of Bombay Realty

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has announced the appointment of Rohit Santhosh as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Bombay Realty of the company, designated as senior management personnel, with effect from 18 September 2025.

Rohit Santhosh, an alumnus of ISB Hyderabad and NIT Allahabad, brings over 17 years of experience across leading firms such as CapitaLand, Godrej Properties, Lodha Group, and Shapoorji Pallonji, with expertise in managing residential, commercial, industrial, and renewable projects.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is currently engaged in the business of real estate development, polyester staple fiber and retail (textiles).

The company reported a 10.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.91 crore on a 16.2% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 377.84 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

