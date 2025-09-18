Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USD/CAD up from two-week low, US Fed and Bank of Canada cut rates by 25 basis points

USD/CAD up from two-week low, US Fed and Bank of Canada cut rates by 25 basis points

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
USD/CAD pair edged up from a two-week low as central banking action stayed in focus yesterday. US dollar index rose from a seven-month low after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.25% and marking its first rate cut this year. However, the Fed is in a "meeting-by-meeting situation" regarding the outlook for interest rates, Powell said following the decision. Meanwhile, Bank of Canada also cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.50% after leaving interest rates unchanged for three straight meetings. The Canadian central bank's Governing Council said that it determined a rate cut was appropriate to better balance the risks amid signs of weakness in the economy and less upside risk to inflation. USD/CAD is currently quoting at 1.3787, up 0.10% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

