Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah is leading in both seats he has contested, showing early trends as the counting of votes in the Union Territory unfolds. Abdullah, a senior member of the National Conference (NC) is contesting from two key constituencies, Ganderbal and Budgam.

In Budgam, Abdullah is leading over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, with a margin of nearly 5,000 votes. In Ganderbal, he leads the PDP’s Bashir Ahmad Mir by a smaller margin of just over 2,000 votes. These figures reflect early trends, with more vote counting still to come. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, is struggling in her contest for the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat. She is trailing behind the NC's Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri by 4,000 votes.

As of the latest trends, the National Conference is leading in 39 seats, while their coalition partner, Congress, is ahead in eight. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows closely, leading in 28 constituencies, and the PDP trails significantly, leading in only four seats.

Omar Abdullah’s take on J-K election results

Speaking to reporters during the vote-counting session, National Conference (NC) leader emphasised that the outcome of the election will only be clear later in the day. “We are hopeful of a victory, but the true decision rests with the voters of Jammu and Kashmir, and by this afternoon, we should know where we stand,” said Abdullah.



However, he voiced concerns over potential interference, stating, “If the people’s mandate is against the BJP, they shouldn’t resort to any tricks.” He stressed the need for transparency in election process.

Jammu and Kashmir 2014 elections

The last state elections in Jammu & Kashmir, held in 2014, resulted in a fractured mandate. The PDP emerged as the largest party with 28 seats, followed by the BJP with 25 seats. The two parties, unable to secure a clear majority, formed a coalition government. However, the alliance collapsed on June 19, 2018, when the BJP withdrew its support, citing differences over the handling of key issues, including militancy in the region.



Since the collapse of the coalition, Jammu & Kashmir was placed under Governor’s rule, a temporary provision where the Union Government administers the region. This was followed by the revocation of the state’s special status, which led to the current political configuration. The 2024 elections are pivotal as they represent the first opportunity for residents to choose their local representatives after these major constitutional changes.

This election marks the first significant political event in the region after its division into two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh — following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The elections, conducted in three phases, concluded on October 1. People voted for 90 Assembly seats, with a simple majority requiring 46 seats.