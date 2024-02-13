Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sunteck Realty Ltd recorded volume of 7.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34390 shares

Godrej Properties Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sunteck Realty Ltd recorded volume of 7.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34390 shares. The stock gained 0.65% to Rs.458.70. Volumes stood at 26029 shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd recorded volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21447 shares. The stock lost 0.98% to Rs.2,233.25. Volumes stood at 32715 shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless Ltd witnessed volume of 8.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.80% to Rs.567.60. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindalco Industries Ltd saw volume of 5.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.36 lakh shares. The stock dropped 13.15% to Rs.505.80. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 18316 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9028 shares. The stock rose 0.61% to Rs.3,763.10. Volumes stood at 28075 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 9.99%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Drops 1.86%

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares lack lustre

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 66.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hindalco Inds drops on worries over Novelis' Bay Minette project costs

GSK Pharma slumps as PAT drops 72% YoY in Q3 FY24

Indices pares losses; Nifty climbs above 21,700

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story