Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 11:33 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 10.51 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 33.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30921 shares

PB Fintech Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 January 2026.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 10.51 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 33.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30921 shares. The stock increased 11.73% to Rs.501.15. Volumes stood at 24038 shares in the last session.

PB Fintech Ltd notched up volume of 4.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39074 shares. The stock slipped 1.43% to Rs.1,690.10. Volumes stood at 10933 shares in the last session.

Lodha Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 11.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.21% to Rs.926.60. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd registered volume of 18.96 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.73% to Rs.149.40. Volumes stood at 3.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 56156 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6900 shares. The stock increased 5.60% to Rs.1,108.55. Volumes stood at 2419 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premier Energies Q3 PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 392 cr

Shadowfax Technologies IPO ends with 2.72 times subscription

Deep Structural Reforms supporting India's economic resilience

Tanla Platforms jumps on steady Q3 FY26 growth

Barometers trade sideways; metal shares advance

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story