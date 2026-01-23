Tanla Platforms jumps on steady Q3 FY26 growth

Tanla Platforms spurted 12.43% to Rs 504.30 after the company reported a healthy set of earnings for Q3 FY26.

Net profit rose 10.8% YoY to Rs 131.4 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 118.5 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit increased 5.1% QoQ from Rs 125 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 12.1% YoY to Rs 1,121 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 1,000.4 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, revenue grew 3.9% QoQ from Rs 1,078.5 crore.

Gross profit stood at Rs 309.3 crore, up 18.7% YoY from Rs 260.7 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross profit rose 7.8% from Rs 286.8 crore. Gross margin improved to 27.6% in Q3 FY26 from 26.07% in Q3 FY25 and 26.59% in Q2 FY26

Profit before tax stood at Rs 164.8 crore in Q3 FY26, up 12.3% vs year-ago quarter and 6.0% vs previous quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 190.5 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.6% YoY from Rs 163.4 crore and 7.4% QoQ from Rs 177.5 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 17% in Q3 FY26 from 16.33% in Q3 FY25 and 16.46% in Q2 FY26. Cost of services increased 9.7% YoY to Rs 811.7 crore. Indirect expenses rose 22.1% YoY to Rs 118.8 crore. Depreciation and amortisation climbed 32.3% YoY to Rs 32.5 crore, while finance costs remained low at Rs 1.2 crore.

Free cash flow for the quarter stood at Rs 137 crore, translating to 104% of PAT, reflecting strong cash conversion. Uday Reddy, founder chairman & CEO, said, "Q3 marks a milestone, with revenue crossing Rs 1,100 Cr for the first time and growth delivered across all key financial metrics. Both business segments continue to perform well. We will remain focused on investing in Wisely.ai to build innovative solutions for telcos and enterprises." Hyderabad-based Tanla Platforms is an AI-native SaaS company focused on enabling secure and scalable digital communications for enterprises and users. The company works closely with leading telecom operators to strengthen data security, privacy, and protection against spam and fraud, and serves over 2,500 enterprises across sectors, including global technology companies such as Google, Meta and Truecaller.