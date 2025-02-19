Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 7.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30620 shares

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 February 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 7.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30620 shares. The stock increased 15.18% to Rs.6,029.00. Volumes stood at 24049 shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd notched up volume of 27.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.55% to Rs.1,545.45. Volumes stood at 4.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd saw volume of 19.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.29% to Rs.553.25. Volumes stood at 3.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd saw volume of 9.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.31% to Rs.8,584.60. Volumes stood at 13 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

A$AP Rocky found not guilty in 2021 gun assault case, Rihanna reacts

Elections are over, now pay attention to law and order: Sisodia to BJP

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs hold gains; Sensex, Nifty slip into red; PSB leads; IT, pharma stocks weigh

LIVE news: Party to stay away from weak leaders who run away in difficult times, says Kharge

IN-SPACe starts Rs 500 cr tech adoption fund to boost India's space sector

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd saw volume of 439.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.79% to Rs.372.65. Volumes stood at 84.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Auto stocks edge lower

Healthcare shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story