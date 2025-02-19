Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 7.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30620 shares

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 February 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 7.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30620 shares. The stock increased 15.18% to Rs.6,029.00. Volumes stood at 24049 shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd notched up volume of 27.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.55% to Rs.1,545.45. Volumes stood at 4.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd saw volume of 19.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.29% to Rs.553.25. Volumes stood at 3.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd saw volume of 9.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.31% to Rs.8,584.60. Volumes stood at 13 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd saw volume of 439.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.79% to Rs.372.65. Volumes stood at 84.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News