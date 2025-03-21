Volumes jump at TBO Tek Ltd counter

TBO Tek Ltd witnessed volume of 73.49 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1532.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4797 shares

Manappuram Finance Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 March 2025.

TBO Tek Ltd witnessed volume of 73.49 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1532.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4797 shares. The stock dropped 4.48% to Rs.1,213.00. Volumes stood at 6897 shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 24.82 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.79% to Rs.230.10. Volumes stood at 8.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd clocked volume of 12.05 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.95% to Rs.354.10. Volumes stood at 3.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd clocked volume of 11.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.146.70. Volumes stood at 9.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 42732 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11840 shares. The stock gained 9.64% to Rs.333.95. Volumes stood at 3613 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News