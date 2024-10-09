Volumes jump at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Torrent Power Ltd saw volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22926 shares Marico Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Page Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Torrent Power Ltd saw volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22926 shares. The stock increased 6.93% to Rs.1,943.05. Volumes stood at 18544 shares in the last session.

Marico Ltd recorded volume of 1.93 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41986 shares. The stock gained 0.07% to Rs.698.00. Volumes stood at 31563 shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 27951 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6830 shares. The stock rose 5.16% to Rs.5,833.00. Volumes stood at 4664 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 25768 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9146 shares. The stock rose 5.79% to Rs.678.95. Volumes stood at 6956 shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 546 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 285 shares. The stock increased 1.56% to Rs.42,969.95. Volumes stood at 102 shares in the last session.

