Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Signatureglobal gains as pre-sales soars to Rs 2,780 cr in Q2

Signatureglobal gains as pre-sales soars to Rs 2,780 cr in Q2

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Signatureglobal (India) added 1.58% to Rs 1,559.40 after the company's pre sales zoomed 184% to Rs 2,780 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 980 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Sequentially, the companys pre-sales declined by 11% from Rs 3,120 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The companys sale bookings surged to 2.38 million square feet (mn. sq. ft.) in second quarter of FY25 from 0.98 mn. sq. ft. in Q2 FY24 and 2.03 mn. sq. ft. in Q1 FY25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The collections amount stood at Rs 920 crore as on 30 September 2024, (up 28% YoY but down 24% QoQ).

Net debt stood at Rs 1,020 crore as on 30 September 2024.

On half year basis, companys sales realization for first half of FY25 was at Rs 13,379 per sq. ft. as compared with Rs 11,762 per sq. ft. posted in same period a year ago.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman & whole time director, said We feel both humbled and elated by our operational growth, which is the result of our team's commitment to efficiency and thoughtful expansion. We're also excited about how our investments in innovation are making us stronger. As we move forward, were confident in maintaining this momentum and building on our shared achievements.

Our resilience in the face of market fluctuations underscores the strength of our business model and our ability to adapt to evolving industry dynamics. As we scale new heights, we remain dedicated to enhancing shareholder value and driving sustainable growth. Our focus on premium and mid-housing projects, strategic land acquisitions, and the introduction of new customer-centric initiatives will ensure we stay ahead of the curve. We are well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities and further reinforce Signature Globals leadership in the sector.

More From This Section

Healthcare shares gain

Consumer goods shares gain

Real Estate stocks rise

Board of Mahindra Logistics approves investment of Rs 50 cr in MLL Express Services

Less volatility in INR reflects India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and improved external sector outlook, Says RBI

Signature Global is a publicly-held real estate development company in India. It was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi. It operates in the residential and commercial sectors and has developed projects in Delhi-NCR region.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 6.77 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 7.22 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 400.61 crore in Q1 FY25, zoomed 141.5% year on year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI policy: Lock in FDs now as interest rates expected to decline soon

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600pts, Nifty at 25,200; RBI holds rates, stance at neutral

RBI stance change to 'Neutral' sparks rally in Bank, Auto, Realty stocks

US considering potential divestment of business in Google's antitrust case

RBI policy: MPC changes stance to neutral; repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story