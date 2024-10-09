Signatureglobal gains as pre-sales soars to Rs 2,780 cr in Q2

Signatureglobal (India) added 1.58% to Rs 1,559.40 after the company's pre sales zoomed 184% to Rs 2,780 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 980 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Sequentially, the companys pre-sales declined by 11% from Rs 3,120 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the companys pre-sales declined by 11% from Rs 3,120 crore posted in Q1 FY25. The companys sale bookings surged to 2.38 million square feet (mn. sq. ft.) in second quarter of FY25 from 0.98 mn. sq. ft. in Q2 FY24 and 2.03 mn. sq. ft. in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The collections amount stood at Rs 920 crore as on 30 September 2024, (up 28% YoY but down 24% QoQ).

Net debt stood at Rs 1,020 crore as on 30 September 2024.

On half year basis, companys sales realization for first half of FY25 was at Rs 13,379 per sq. ft. as compared with Rs 11,762 per sq. ft. posted in same period a year ago.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman & whole time director, said We feel both humbled and elated by our operational growth, which is the result of our team's commitment to efficiency and thoughtful expansion. We're also excited about how our investments in innovation are making us stronger. As we move forward, were confident in maintaining this momentum and building on our shared achievements.

Our resilience in the face of market fluctuations underscores the strength of our business model and our ability to adapt to evolving industry dynamics. As we scale new heights, we remain dedicated to enhancing shareholder value and driving sustainable growth. Our focus on premium and mid-housing projects, strategic land acquisitions, and the introduction of new customer-centric initiatives will ensure we stay ahead of the curve. We are well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities and further reinforce Signature Globals leadership in the sector.

Signature Global is a publicly-held real estate development company in India. It was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi. It operates in the residential and commercial sectors and has developed projects in Delhi-NCR region.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 6.77 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 7.22 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 400.61 crore in Q1 FY25, zoomed 141.5% year on year.

