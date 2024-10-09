Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 547.21 points or 1.24% at 44500.73 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 5.37%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 5%),Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 3.97%),Windlas Biotech Ltd (up 3.5%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 3.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.17%), Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (up 3.1%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 2.81%), ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 2.78%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 2.61%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 1.89%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 0.93%), and Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 0.52%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 746.24 or 1.35% at 56186.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 186.02 points or 1.13% at 16699.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 73.4 points or 0.29% at 25086.55.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 256.58 points or 0.31% at 81891.39.

On BSE,2583 shares were trading in green, 573 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News