Canara Bank announced revision in the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the bank with effect from 12 December 2024 as under:

MCLR Tenor Revised Rate Overnight MCLR

8.35%

One month MCLR

8.45%

Three month MCLR

8.55%

Six month MCLR

8.90%

One year MCLR

9.10%

Two year MCLR

9.35%

Three year MCLR

9.45%

