Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Asahi India Glass Ltd clocked volume of 43.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares Minda Corporation Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Asahi India Glass Ltd clocked volume of 43.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.84% to Rs.771.10. Volumes stood at 6.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 85.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.44% to Rs.558.85. Volumes stood at 8.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 139.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.24 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.74% to Rs.321.25. Volumes stood at 17.75 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 402.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.39% to Rs.537.55. Volumes stood at 121.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd registered volume of 38.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.67% to Rs.1,865.45. Volumes stood at 21.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News