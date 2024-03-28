Century Textiles & Industries Ltd recorded volume of 31.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares

V I P Industries Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 March 2024.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd recorded volume of 31.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.70% to Rs.1,637.00. Volumes stood at 3.82 lakh shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd notched up volume of 173.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.35% to Rs.527.65. Volumes stood at 16.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 72.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.74% to Rs.441.00. Volumes stood at 10.93 lakh shares in the last session.

IDFC First Bank Ltd clocked volume of 1471.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 283.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.51% to Rs.75.85. Volumes stood at 561.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 43.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.27% to Rs.859.30. Volumes stood at 13.44 lakh shares in the last session.

