Indices hit new day's high; auto shares zooms

The headline equity indices further extended gains and hit fresh day's high in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty marched above the 22,450 mark. Auto shares witnessed buying demand for the second consecutive trading session. Trading was volatile due to the March F&O series expiry today.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,131.78 points or 1.55% to 74,128.09. The Nifty 50 index gained 362 points or 1.64% to 22,485.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.94% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.60%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,107 shares rose and 1,664 shares fell. A total of 114 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.98% to 21,564. The index advanced 2.49% in two trading sessions.

Eicher Motors (up 3.94%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.76%), Hero MotoCorp (up 3.37%), Tata Motors (up 1.67%), Bharat Forge (up 1.57%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.48%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.41%), MRF (up 1.38%), Tata Motors-DVR (up 1.37%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 1.05%).

On the other hand, Bosch (down 0.30%) and Apollo Tyres (down 0.26%), edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell 0.41% to 7.043 as compared with previous close 7.072.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee is edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.3875, compared with its close of 83.3350 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2024 settlement rose 0.27% to Rs 66,548.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was added 0.23% to 104.59.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.46% to 4.219.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2024 settlement gained 42 cents or 0.49% to $85.83 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mukka Proteins dropped 7.66% after the companys net profit declined 55.79% to Rs 10.47 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 22.64 in Q3 FY23.

NHPC rose 0.79%. The company's board approved the proposal for raising of debt upto Rs 6,100 crore during financial year 2024-25.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) added 0.43%. The company, along with its joint ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries has secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,071 crore.

