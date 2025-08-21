Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Clean Science & Technology Ltd clocked volume of 278.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 256.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Nava Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 August 2025.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd clocked volume of 278.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 256.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.32% to Rs.1,153.40. Volumes stood at 82310 shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd saw volume of 391.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.87% to Rs.359.10. Volumes stood at 4.9 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 93.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.05% to Rs.392.65. Volumes stood at 3.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 26.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.28% to Rs.605.25. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Nava Ltd registered volume of 82.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.72% to Rs.685.30. Volumes stood at 3.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bondada Engg rises after launch of defence-focused subsidiary Bondada Dynamics

SEBI Chair highlights importance of deepening cash equities market

Prostram Info System emerges as L1 bidder from KPTCL

India Cements zooms after promoter launches OFS for 2.01 crore shares

Bondada Engineering incorporates new subsidiary - Bondada Dynamics

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story