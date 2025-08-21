Volumes soar at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Clean Science & Technology Ltd clocked volume of 278.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 256.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Nava Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 August 2025.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd clocked volume of 278.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 256.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.32% to Rs.1,153.40. Volumes stood at 82310 shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd saw volume of 391.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.87% to Rs.359.10. Volumes stood at 4.9 lakh shares in the last session. India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 93.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.05% to Rs.392.65. Volumes stood at 3.09 lakh shares in the last session. Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 26.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.28% to Rs.605.25. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.