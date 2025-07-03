Sheela Foam CEO Nilesh Sevabrata Mazumdar resigns due to personal reasons

Sheela Foam announced that Nilesh Sevabrata Mazumdar has stepped down from the position of chief executive officer, citing personal reasons.

The resignation came into effect on 1 July 2025.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 66.7% to Rs 21.49 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 64.62 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales rose 0.5% year on year to Rs 849.60 in Q4 FY25.

Sheela Foam is a leading player in Indias mattress and foam products industry and a leader in Polyurethane (PU) Foam. It has a nationwide presence in manufacturing PU Foam with a track record, since 1971.