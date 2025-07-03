Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheela Foam CEO Nilesh Sevabrata Mazumdar resigns due to personal reasons

Sheela Foam CEO Nilesh Sevabrata Mazumdar resigns due to personal reasons

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Sheela Foam announced that Nilesh Sevabrata Mazumdar has stepped down from the position of chief executive officer, citing personal reasons.

The resignation came into effect on 1 July 2025.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 66.7% to Rs 21.49 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 64.62 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales rose 0.5% year on year to Rs 849.60 in Q4 FY25.

Sheela Foam is a leading player in Indias mattress and foam products industry and a leader in Polyurethane (PU) Foam. It has a nationwide presence in manufacturing PU Foam with a track record, since 1971.

Shares of Sheela Foam shed 0.08% to Rs 711 on the BSE.

