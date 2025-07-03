Nifty above 25,550 mark; oil & gas shares jump

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,550 mark.

Oil & gas shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 278.10 points or 0.33% to 83,687.79. The Nifty 50 index jumped 107.55 points or 0.43% to 25,561.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.44%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,102 shares rose and 1,406 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Indogulf Cropsciences were currently trading at Rs 109.50 at 10:27 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 1.35% compared with the issue price of Rs 111. The scrip was listed at 111, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 112.60 and a low of Rs 105.45. On the BSE, over 4.45 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index advanced 0.70% to 11,921.55. The index declined 0.17% in the past trading session. Oil India (up 2.24%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 1.29%), GAIL (India) (up 1.18%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 1.06%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.92%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.6%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.4%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.35%), Reliance Industries (up 0.31%) and Mahanagar Gas (up 0.24%) surged.