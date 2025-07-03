Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 25,550 mark; oil & gas shares jump

Nifty above 25,550 mark; oil & gas shares jump

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,550 mark.

Oil & gas shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 278.10 points or 0.33% to 83,687.79. The Nifty 50 index jumped 107.55 points or 0.43% to 25,561.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.44%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,102 shares rose and 1,406 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Indogulf Cropsciences were currently trading at Rs 109.50 at 10:27 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 1.35% compared with the issue price of Rs 111.

The scrip was listed at 111, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 112.60 and a low of Rs 105.45. On the BSE, over 4.45 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index advanced 0.70% to 11,921.55. The index declined 0.17% in the past trading session.

Oil India (up 2.24%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 1.29%), GAIL (India) (up 1.18%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 1.06%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.92%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.6%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.4%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.35%), Reliance Industries (up 0.31%) and Mahanagar Gas (up 0.24%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Biocon rose 0.42%. The company said that Biocon Biologics has received the European Commission (EC) marketing authorisation in the European Union (EU) for Vevzuo and Evfraxy biosimilars of Denosumab.

Rail Vikas Nigam added 0.32%. The company said that its board has approved the appointment of Chandan Kumar Verma as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 2 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

