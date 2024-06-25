Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares fall

Power shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 70.13 points or 0.89% at 7845.53 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.5%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.52%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.21%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.2%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 1%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.99%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.59%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.57%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.91%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.26%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.05%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 63.2 or 0.12% at 52140.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 37.55 points or 0.24% at 15705.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.6 points or 0.58% at 23673.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 580.35 points or 0.75% at 77921.43.

On BSE,1906 shares were trading in green, 1939 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

