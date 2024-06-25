Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 198.18 points or 2.23% at 8672.08 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 4.57%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 4.08%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.74%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.68%),DLF Ltd (down 2.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.09%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.84%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 2.92%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.54%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 63.2 or 0.12% at 52140.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 37.55 points or 0.24% at 15705.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.6 points or 0.58% at 23673.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 580.35 points or 0.75% at 77921.43.

On BSE,1906 shares were trading in green, 1939 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

