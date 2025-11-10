Volumes soar at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

HBL Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 227.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.07 lakh shares

Trent Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 November 2025.

HBL Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 227.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.67% to Rs.1,103.30. Volumes stood at 12.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd clocked volume of 58.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.44 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.55% to Rs.4,278.00. Volumes stood at 5.43 lakh shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 11.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.27% to Rs.1,809.70. Volumes stood at 65433 shares in the last session. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 13.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.55% to Rs.3,814.50. Volumes stood at 94430 shares in the last session. AIA Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 4.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61532 shares. The stock increased 6.32% to Rs.3,462.00. Volumes stood at 90049 shares in the last session.