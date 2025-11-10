Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sirca Paints rises after Q2 PAT jumps over 36% YoY to Rs 18.09 crore

Sirca Paints rises after Q2 PAT jumps over 36% YoY to Rs 18.09 crore

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Sirca Paints India advanced 3.69% to Rs 528.55 after the company reported 36.27% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.09 crore on a 24.37% increase in revenue to Rs 131.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 24.46 crore, up by 36.17% from Rs 17.96 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenditure for the period under review added up to Rs 107.74 crore, up 22.0% YoY. This was primarily due to sharp uptick in raw material costs (up 75.0% YoY), other expenses (up 25.2% YoY) and employee expenses (up 16.7% YoY).

In a separate announcement, Sirca Paints India stated that it has signed an irrevocable agreement with Sirca S.p.A., Italy, pertaining to distribution, manufacturing, and use of the Sirca brand has been extended until the year 2041.

Under this extended arrangement, Sirca Italy will transfer the technical know-how to the Company for the manufacturing of high-quality, high-technology acrylic, UV, and polyester-based wood coating products in India. These products are currently being imported from Sirca Italy.

As part of this arrangement, the Company shall pay a royalty of 0.75% on the reported turnover, payable on a quarterly basis, to Sirca Italy.

The local production of these advanced coatings in India will strengthen the companys market position, enhance pricing power and product offerings, and enable better inventory control, improved working capital management, and greater supply chain flexibility, Sirca Paints India said in a statement.

Sirca Paints India (SPIL) is among the countrys leading manufacturers of wood coating products. The company is engaged in the manufacturing, sales and exports of wood coatings and other decorative paints under the brands 'Sirca, 'Unico, and others.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

