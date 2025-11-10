Bayer CropScience Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 153 cr; revenue up 10.6% despite weather impact

Bayer CropScience reported resilient performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), supported by steady sales growth and disciplined cost management despite adverse weather conditions.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit increased 12% year-on-year to Rs 152.70 crore, while revenue from operations grew 10.6% to Rs 1,553.40 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 200.30 crore, down 40.24% sequentially but up 5.4% on a yearly basis.

Total expenses declined 13% YoY to Rs 1,366.9 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed dropped 33.11% to Rs 715.9 crore, employee benefits expense fell 2.93% to Rs 112.5 crore, while finance costs rose 29.41% to Rs 4.4 crore during the quarter under review.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Simon Wiebusch, vice chairman, managing director, and CEO of Bayer CropScience, said, Unusually prolonged and excessive rainfall impacted our field activities and product placement, resulting in significantly lower revenue from our Crop Protection portfolio. Despite this, our corn seed business continued its growth momentum, driven by competitive hybrids, strong execution, and favorable market dynamics. This quarters performance underscores our resilience and adaptability in the face of external challenges. We remain focused on preparedness and disciplined execution as we head into the Rabi season. Vinit Jindal, executive director and chief financial officer of Bayer CropScience, said, The company delivered a solid performance with profit after tax up 12% in Q2 and 10% in H1 year-over-year. This was driven by a favorable sales mix, stabilized input costs, lower provisioning for doubtful receivables, and disciplined cost management.