Barometers trade with strong gains; consumer durable shares rally

The key equity indices traded with substantial gains in the mid-afternoon trade. Investors tracked ongoing, corporate earnings, crude oil price and global cues for further direction. The Nifty traded below the 25,600 level.

Consumer durables shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 499.45 points or 0.60% to 83,715.73. The Nifty 50 index added 144.80 points or 0.57% to 25,637.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.76% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.21%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,015 shares rose and 2,249 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.

Economy: Indias foreign exchange reserves fell by $5.6 billion to $689.73 billion in the week ended October 31, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. For the week ended October 31, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.9 billion to $564.59 billion, the RBI data showed. Value of gold reserves declined by $3.8 billion to $101.72 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $19 million to $18.64 billion, the apex bank said. Meanwhile, India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $16.4 million at $4.77 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty consumer durables index advanced 0.52% to 37,812.40. The index declined 2.68% in the past two consecutive trading sessions. Voltas (up 2%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.62%), PG Electroplast (up 1.32%), Blue Star (up 1.24%), Titan Company (up 0.82%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.63%), Havells India (up 0.56%) advanced. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.28% to 6.503 as compared with previous close 6.521. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6975 compared with its close of 88.6500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 1.79% to Rs 123,240. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.09% to 99.51. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.12% to 4.139. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 32 cents or 0.50% to $63.95 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Marksans Pharma rose 1.86% after the company announced that it has received zero observations in a current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its Goa facility.