Torrent Pharma jumps after Q2 profit rises 30% YoY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals jumped 7.14% to Rs 3834.90 after the company reported a robust set of results for Q2 FY26, driven by strong branded business performance across key markets.On a consolidated basis, its revenue rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 3,302 crore, compared to Rs 2,889 crore in Q2 FY25, supported by double-digit growth across major geographies. Gross profit stood at Rs 2,502 crore, up 13% YoY, maintaining a healthy margin of 76%.
Operating EBITDA increased 15% YoY to Rs 1,083 crore, with the margin steady at 33%. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 30% YoY to Rs 591 crore, translating to a net margin of 18% compared with 16% in the year-ago quarter. R&D spend for the quarter stood at Rs 156 crore, up 8% year-on-year, accounting for 5% of revenues.
The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 13 crore, related to regulatory and statutory filing fees for acquiring a controlling stake in J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.
On the geography front, India revenues grew 12% YoY to Rs 1,820 crore, outperforming the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) growth of 8%, led by strong traction in chronic therapies and successful new launches. Torrents chronic segment grew 13% vs IPMs 11%, and 21 of its brands now feature among the top 500 in India.
Brazil business rose 21% YoY to Rs 318 crore, driven by strong brand performance and new product launches, while U.S. revenues surged 26% YoY to Rs 337 crore on the back of recent launches that achieved targeted market share. Germany revenues grew 5% to Rs 303 crore, although supply disruptions at a third-party supplier affected constant currency growth, which declined 5% YoY.
Torrent Pharma is the flagship Company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 7th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the Top 5 in the therapeutics segments of Cardiovascular (CV), Gastro Intestinal (GI), Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cosmo-Dermatology. It is a specialty-focused company with ~76% of its revenues in India from chronic & sub-chronic therapies. It has presence in 50+ countries and is ranked No. 1 amongst the Indian pharma companies in Brazil and Germany. Torrent has 8 manufacturing facilities, of which 5 are USFDA approved.
