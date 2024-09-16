Volumes soar at India Cements Ltd counter

India Cements Ltd clocked volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 10:35 IST on BSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30176 shares Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, Emami Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp India Cements Ltd clocked volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 10:35 IST on BSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30176 shares. The stock gained 2.59% to Rs.376.75. Volumes stood at 16344 shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd clocked volume of 1891 shares by 10:35 IST on BSE, a 3.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock gained 6.14% to Rs.11,168.25. Volumes stood at 1274 shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd notched up volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:35 IST on BSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47839 shares. The stock rose 6.16% to Rs.322.90. Volumes stood at 60422 shares in the last session.

Macrotech Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 57748 shares by 10:35 IST on BSE, a 2.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20966 shares. The stock increased 4.08% to Rs.1,282.45. Volumes stood at 42509 shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd clocked volume of 44188 shares by 10:35 IST on BSE, a 2.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16602 shares. The stock lost 4.20% to Rs.755.00. Volumes stood at 18807 shares in the last session.

