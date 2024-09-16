Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Infosys undertakes project of LIC's significant digital transformation

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Infosys announced its collaboration with the Life Insurance Corporation of India to spearhead its digital transformation initiative called DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement). As part of the collaboration, Infosys will enable the creation of a cuttiedge NextGen Digital Platform, which will focus on delivering seamless omnichannel engagement and data-driven hyper-personalized experiences to LIC's customers, agents and employees.

Infosys was selected by LIC for its extensive experience in executing large-scale digital transformation projects and its deep expertise in the banking, financial and insurance sectors. Infosys will provide LIC with turnkey system integration services using AI capabilities from Infosys Topaz and DevSecOps services from Infosys Cobalt. Infosys Cobalt is a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, while Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering suite, enhances Cobalt with generative AI capabilities. In addition, Infosys will help establish the necessary infrastructure for digital transformation and ensure ongoing monitoring and maintenance once the platform is operational.

The NextGen Digital Platform will enable LIC realize the objectives of DIVE, which is to deliver best in class digital initiatives for all its stakeholders, customers, intermediaries and the marketing team. The platform will also serve as an open platform, enabling swift integration with FinTech companies and Bancassurance partners.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

