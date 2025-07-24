Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Ipca Laboratories Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Ipca Laboratories Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Ipca Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 28541 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2946 shares

Coforge Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 July 2025.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 28541 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2946 shares. The stock gained 3.70% to Rs.1,516.10. Volumes stood at 2842 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd saw volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28887 shares. The stock dropped 7.73% to Rs.1,706.20. Volumes stood at 39060 shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 63372 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11561 shares. The stock dropped 8.86% to Rs.5,108.45. Volumes stood at 12823 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 1199 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 259 shares. The stock increased 3.55% to Rs.13,949.00. Volumes stood at 827 shares in the last session.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd notched up volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51381 shares. The stock rose 1.69% to Rs.1,080.65. Volumes stood at 51954 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

