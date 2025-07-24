Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex slumps 201 pts; IT shares drop

Sensex slumps 201 pts; IT shares drop

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with minor losses in morning trade, weighed down by weakness in banking and IT shares. Sentiment, however, found support on hopes of a potential India-UK free trade agreement during Prime Minister Modis visit to the UK. The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) is expected to ease tariffs on key goods and enhance bilateral market access.

The Nifty traded below the 25,200 level. IT shares declined after advancing for previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 200.93 points or 0.23% to 82,532.74. The Nifty 50 index shed 48.85 points or 0.19% to 25,171.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.03%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,801 shares rose and 1,786 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index declined 1.84% to 36,273.05. The index shed .25% in the previous trading sessions.

Persistent Systems (down 8.09%), Coforge (down 6.75%), Mphasis (down 2.29%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.11%), Infosys (down 0.92%), LTIMindtree (down 0.91%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.44%), HCL Technologies (down 0.34%) declined.

On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.61%), Wipro (up 0.19%) added.

Coforge tanked 6.75%. The company reported 21.52% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.40 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 261.20 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales rose 8.17% QoQ to Rs 3,688.60 crore in Q1 FY26.

Result today:

Bajaj Finance (down 0.62%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.26%), ACC (down 0.21%), Mphasis (down 1.74%), Nestle India (up 0.47%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 1.54%), V-Mart Retail (up 2.11%), Aether Industries (up 0.66%), Ajmera Realty & Infra India (up 0.51%), Anant Raj (up 0.68%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.44%), Canara Bank (up 0.88%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (down 1%), Coromandel International (down 0.80%), KFin Technologies (down 1.63%), LT Foods (up 0.45%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 1.48%), Tatva Chintan Pharma (up 1.36%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (up 0.21%), UTI Asset Management Company (down 1.64%) will declare their result later today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

CMS Info Systems declined 2.09% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 4.08% to Rs 93.58 crore on a 1.35% rise in revenue to Rs 627.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

BEML rose 0.96%. The company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 293.82 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of HMV 6X6 vehicles.

Force Motors soared 18.71% after the company reported a 52.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.33 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 115.70 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 21.9% YoY to Rs 2297.25 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indoco Remedies edges higher after receiving EU GMP certificate for Goa-based manufacturing facility

Infosys slides after Q1 PAT drops 1% QoQ to Rs 6,921 cr; revises FY26 revenue guidance to 1%-3%

Markets Rally as Trade Deals, Sector Gains and Global Optimism Drive U.S. Stocks Higher

Trade partnerships present growth opportunities amidst global uncertainties; says RBI Bulletin

MCX update on delayed trading and corrective measures

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story